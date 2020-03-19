‘Game Of Thrones’ Actress Indira Varma Has Tested Positive For The Coronavirus

So far there have only a handful of celebrities who’ve tested positive for the novel coronavirus running rampant over the globe, but on Wednesday night we learned of one more: As per Deadline, Indira Varma, who played Ellaria Sand on Game of Thrones, revealed on Instagram that she’d contracted COVID-19.

Varma had been in rehearsals for a production of Anton Chekhov’s The Seagull in London’s West End, which had been put on hold due to the pandemic. She was posting about that, but at the bottom of the caption she strongly implied that she’d come down with it.

“I’m in bed with it and it’s not nice,” she wrote. “Stay safe and healthy and be kind to your fellow people.”

Varma is the second Game of Thrones alum to contract the coronavirus. Last week Kristofer Hivju — aka Tormund Giantsbane — revealed that he’d tested positive, as have Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Idris Elba, and more.

Varma’s post lamented the closing of the show, as well as the virus’ presence itself. “So sad our and so many other shows around the world have gone dark affected by the Covid-19 pandemic,” she wrote. “We hope to be back soon and urge you all (and the govt) to support us when we do. Phoenix/ Seagull rising from the ashes [sic].”

