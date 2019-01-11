HBO

Everyone involved in Game of Thrones is currently broken, but fans are still hungry for GoT content as the final season approaches. Lately, a restaurant located in L.A.’s Chinatown, will host a Game of Thrones-themed dinner on January 19th.

The special five-course menu, prepared by chef Becky Reams, will be accompanied by a live chamber music performed by Salastina. The group will be pairing the food with performances of songs from Game of Thrones, written by Emmy-winner Ramin Djawadi.

The night begins with an apertif called “the world of fire and ice.” Then diners will be treated to venison in sherry sauce while the ‘Game of Thrones’ theme plays. A second course set to Ramin Djiwadi’s “Light of the Seven” features treviso, brown butter, beets, black radish and anchovy. For “Braavos & the Faceless Men” you’ll be treated to a dish featuring octopus, squid ink tagliatelle, sea broth, thai chile, and grains of paradise while you listen to ‘Valar Morghulis.”

Things get a little sketchy around the fourth course which is titled, “The Red Wedding.” If you make it through the entirety of your short ribs while “Rains of Castamere” plays, then dessert consists of iced berries, white chocolate and fernet branca. There is no guarantee anyone ever sees that dish.

This experience is available to 40 diners for $175 a head. Wine is included, but you can apparently bring your own beer which means you’re free to uncork some special Game of Thrones Ommegang bottles. If you want to stay completely on brand, that is.