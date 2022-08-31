Joining the Game of Thrones franchise seems a bit like going to an exclusive, one-of-a-kind camp. All of the cast is a little nervous but excited to be embarking on this new journey, which could be amazing or horrible, depending on how the camp counselors (HBO) decide to run with it. If you add in the fact that millions of fans are watching your every move, it’s going to be a little stressful.

It comes with the territory, but a former Game of Thrones actress is sending out well-wishes to the next generation of dragon-slayers in House of the Dragon. Nathalie Emmanuel, who played Missandei on the HBO series, is sending a light warning to the current cast, mostly focused on the “passionate” fanbase.

When she was asked in a recent interview about what advice she would give to the House of the Dragon stars, Emmanuel used her words carefully. “I’m sure they already know, but this fanbase, whew, They are passionate and they are amazing,” Emmanuel said. “And who knows how this series will be received, but I hope it’s a huge success. And if it is, it’s an experience, and it will be an adjustment, for sure. If you’re not used to that level of attention or recognition, it’s definitely something.” Other GoT stars have opened up about the scrutiny and trauma they have gone through while starring in one of the biggest TV franchises ever.

Of course, Emmanuel wanted to give some hopeful advice to the cast. “So I guess my advice would be to just enjoy it and look to each other. It was really important that we, as a group, went through all of that together and held each other down.” We all know that the original GoT cast still has a group chat with each other, so it’s important to stick together!

