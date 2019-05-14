HBO

This post contains spoilers for Game Of Thrones Season 8 Episode 5 “The Bells“.

The previous episode of Game Of Thrones included a heel-turn for Daenerys Stormborn of the House Targaryen, First of Her Name, the Unburnt, Queen of the Andals and the First Men, Khaleesi of the Great Grass Sea, Breaker of Chains, and Mother of Dragons. Now she can add one more title: Queen of the Ashes. In Sunday’s episode, she went medieval on innocent civilians in King’s Landing, reducing them to ashes even after they surrendered. Some people thought her deterioration into the mad queen was abrupt: