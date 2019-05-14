‘Game Of Thrones’ Fans Who Named Their Daughters After Daenerys Chime In On ‘The Bells’

Entertainment Editor
05.14.19

HBO

This post contains spoilers for Game Of Thrones Season 8 Episode 5 “The Bells.

The previous episode of Game Of Thrones included a heel-turn for Daenerys Stormborn of the House Targaryen, First of Her Name, the Unburnt, Queen of the Andals and the First Men, Khaleesi of the Great Grass Sea, Breaker of Chains, and Mother of Dragons. Now she can add one more title: Queen of the Ashes. In Sunday’s episode, she went medieval on innocent civilians in King’s Landing, reducing them to ashes even after they surrendered. Some people thought her deterioration into the mad queen was abrupt:

Around The Web

TOPICS#Daenerys Targaryen#Emilia Clarke#Game of Thrones
TAGSbaby namesDaenerys TargaryenEMILIA CLARKEgame of thronesgame of thrones season 8

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

05.14.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

05.13.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

05.13.19 3 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

05.10.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

05.07.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

05.06.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP