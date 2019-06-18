HBO

The final episode of Game of Thrones feels like it happened seven years ago, but nope, it’s only been one measly month. Still, a lot can happen in a month. Since May 19, when “The Iron Throne” aired, Thrones has been knocked out of the top-five of IMDb’s all-time TV rankings by Chernobyl and cast members have confessed they wish their characters had gotten better deaths; also, production started on the prequel series, which is filming in a familiar location.

Entertainment Weekly reports that “filming has quietly begun on the untitled follow-up, which is shooting a pilot this summer in hopes for a series order. The shooting location: Northern Ireland, which served as the production of hub for GoT during its entire run. It’s not yet clear if the prequel will also shoot in other countries, as well.” Northern Island doubled as the Kingsroad, Winterfell, and the birthplace of Melisandre’s shadow baby, among other locations.

The much-anticipated series, which stars Naomi Watts and Miranda Richardson, is set thousands of years before the events of Game of Thrones and “chronicles the world’s descent from the golden Age of Heroes into its darkest hour. From the horrifying secrets of Westeros’s history to the true origin of the White Walkers, the mysteries of the East to the Starks of legend, only one thing is for sure: It’s not the story we think we know.” A premiere date is TBD.

(Via Entertainment Weekly)