Amazon Prime Has Leaked Another Episode Of ‘Game Of Thrones’ Hours Before It Airs

05.05.19 15 mins ago

HBO

If you’re hoping for a pure, unspoiled Game of Thrones experience, then you might want to log off before it airs in your collective time zone on Sunday night. Amazon Prime has apparently unleashed the potential for some massive spoilers ahead of episode four‘s scheduled airing on HBO.

Vulture noticed on Sunday afternoon that some Game of Thrones spoilers looming online should be treated as accurate, given that Amazon had given subscribers with an HBO subscription early access to the fourth episode of the show’s final season. The report cited Deadline, which had published a spoiler-filled report on Sunday afternoon claiming that Amazon Prime had accidentally leaked the new episode.

This isn’t the first time a Game of Thrones episode has hit the digital airwaves before it was supposed to air on the premium cable network. In April, Amazon’s German wing accidentally leaked the second episode, giving fans an early look at what would be happening later that evening during the broadcast.

Considering all the craziness that occurred in the highly-anticipated “The Long Night” last Sunday, and the fact that just three episodes are left in the epic show’s arc, there’s bound to be plenty to spoil out there if you’re interested. And given that anyone can go find these spoilers — as well as the entire episode itself — right now, it’s likely that people interested in mischief are already talking about what happens in episode four right now. So be careful out there!

(Via Vulture)

