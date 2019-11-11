Before Marty vs. Marvel, the biggest pop culture controversy involved a coffee cup.

A Starbucks cup was clearly visible in an episode during the final season of Game of Thrones (it was later edited out), leading to millions of jokes and billions of dollars in free publicity for the Seattle-based chain. The blame game quickly followed: Sophie Turner pointed a finger at Emila Clarke, who told Jimmy Fallon that, actually, it was Conleth Hill. “We had like a party before the Emmys recently, and Conleth, who plays Varys, who’s sitting next to me in that scene, he pulls me aside and he’s like, ‘Emilia, I’ve got to tell you something. I’ve got to tell you something, love. The coffee cup was mine!’ It was his!” she said. “It was Conleth’s coffee cup. He said so.” If only it were that simple:

Hill, who played Lord Varys in the series, told British broadcaster Channel 4 on Sunday, “You know, there’s no proof that I did it. So accuse away. I would need to have had Mr. Man arms to leave a coffee cup there,” Hill added. “I took a bullet for Emilia Clarke and she touted on me.” Mr. Men is a series of British children’s books, one of which features a character with extra-long arms.)

The cup was left in the episode because, as Thrones showrunner David Benioff explained, “We were concentrating so much on Daenerys and Jon Snow that we just didn’t see this coffee cup right in the middle. So at first I couldn’t believe it, and then it was an embarrassment because, ‘How did we not see this coffee cup in the middle of the shot?’ And then eventually it was just funny. This one is a mistake, and it’s kind of funny to us now.” Will we ever find out who the cup belonged to? Yes: Martin Scorsese.

(Via CNN)