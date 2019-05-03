hbo

Game of Thrones has been a dragon-sized hit for years now, and it’s only gotten bigger in the final seasons. The last four episodes, from the season seven finale “The Dragon and the Wolf” to last Sunday’s “The Long Night,” are three of the four highest-rated episodes of the entire series. An estimated 12.017 million viewers watched the Battle of Winterfell in real-time, a figure no other cable show, not even The Walking Dead, comes close to matching. But while 12.017 million is impressive for Thrones, a near-identical 11.93 million viewers was considered a disappointment for another series that’s ending soon.

I’ll give you one hint: BAZINGA.

After 250-plus episodes, 12 seasons, and a dozen Emmys, The Big Bang Theory will vacate Apartment 4A on May 16. That’s only three days before the Game of Thrones finale! What an emotional week for anyone who watches both shows. I’m tempted to make a joke about this person being hypothetical, but in the spirit of Sheldon, let’s look at the numbers. (I assume Sheldon has a job that involves numbers?) The Live + Same Day Ratings for the five most recent TBBT episodes range from a low of 11.4 million to a high of 13.4 million. It’s a decent bet that a huge chunk of that fanbase also watches the show with the dragons, even if it seems like everyone on the internet is talking about Thrones, and you may not have known Big Bang Theory was ending until this paragraph.

But to dismiss The Big Bang Theory as something that only your parents watch, well, you might be right but there are a lot of parents out there: the CBS sitcom has consistently finished in the top-five of the most-watched primetime shows since season five. It was number one among total viewers for the 2017-2018 broadcast season; number two in 2016-2017 (behind Sunday Night Football); number two in 2015-2016 (once again behind Sunday Night Football, which is, if you’ll forgive the mixed metaphor, in a different ballpark than a scripted series); number two in 2014-2015 (guess what it was behind); and so on.