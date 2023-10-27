Warning: Spoilers for Gen V episode seven below.

In Gen V’s Season 1 penultimate episode, “Sick,” the Suped-up students of Godolkin University are most definitely not alright.

A plan to expose Dean Shetty (Shelley Conn) has a bloody, unexpected end that could tie into the upcoming season of Eric Kripke’s The Boys in interesting ways, but the possibility of Homeland standing trial and a supe-killing plague being weaponized by opportunistic politicians must wait because Cate Dunlap is about to wage war on campus and no human is safe.

We spoke with showrunner Michele Fazekas about Shetty’s brutal death at the hands of her former protégé, how Cate’s choice has caused a rift in the supe crew, and how what Victoria Neuman’s scheming could mean for season four of The Boys.

Cate made a choice there’s really no going back from when she killed Shetty at the end of the episode. What’s her state of mind at the moment?

Well, I think they broke her. They put her in a position and just sort of squeezed her and squeezed her. This whole season, she had all these plates spinning, “I want to protect my friends. The way I protect them is to keep them from finding out what happened, but they keep finding out. Okay, now I’m going to erase their memory.” So, the goalposts keep moving. She knows what it did to Luke. [They’ve] put Cate in a position where she’s either going to destroy or be destroyed. I don’t even blame Cate for the choices that she makes.

There seems to be a line being drawn between Cate and Same (and their hatred of humans) and the rest of the supe crew. How is that going to play out in the finale?

I think both Cate and Sam have been manipulated by humans. Sam has been tortured and abused. In the world of The Boys, there’s that sort of Supe supremacy that does pit superheroes against humans, and I think Cate and Sam are very susceptible to that mindset.

What does that mean for Sam’s relationship with Emma?

It’s going to be hard. It’s not the best setting for a great relationship. This is [Sam’s] first relationship. In some ways, superpowers or not, it’s the trials and tribulations of what it’s like to be in your first relationship. What is it like to be in love with someone at first? What is it like when they break your heart? So it’s going to happen at this age, whether you’re a superhero or not.

But with Supes, the fallout is a little bit more catastrophic.

Yeah, people don’t really end up dead or maimed.

What’s it been like to see the fan reaction to Marie and Jordan’s relationship, and what does their future look like at the moment?

I really am so happy because I think there may have been some trepidation about that relationship. Not on the writers’ part, but on other people’s part. Essentially, it’s a queer relationship. And even Marie’s kind of like, ‘What does this mean about me?’ And Emma’s like, ‘Who gives a fuck?’