The Boys social media game is arguably better than that of any other show on TV right now. To that end, it’s best to read all of the account’s tweets in Billy Butcher’s voice, including, “Young lads still got so much to learn.”

Earlier this week, the full (and very redband) Gen V trailer landed, and one might wonder exactly when this spinoff takes place in The Boys timeline and especially in relation to Homelander. Obviously, there’s at least one statue devoted to the baddest Supe around, so they’re very clearly aware of Antony Starr’s soulless character. And these young Supes are all learning the ropes at Godolkin University, where sinister things are afoot, but they go in wide-eyed while vying for the chance at a spot in The Seven.

The show promises to be as outrageous as the original and has apparently even freaked out Arnold Schwarzenegger, but when, exactly, does it take place in the Homelander continuum?

The answer will not remain unclear. In fact, The Boys is “clearing up the timeline” and pointing out that Gen V‘s first season “takes place between S3 and S4.” That means that “the kiddos at God U all saw Homelander laser a guy’s head off to the sound of thunderous applause.”

If we’re clearin up the timeline, @genv takes place between S3 and S4. So the kiddos at God U all saw Homelander laser a guy’s head off to the sound of thunderous applause pic.twitter.com/SYwH0raJgD — THE BOYS (@TheBoysTV) September 6, 2023

So, there you have it. Also, it looks like there are at least two vacancies that will need to be filled fairly quickly with the departure of Queen Maeve and Starlight going fully rogue. Also, there may or may not be a new Black Noir, so stay tuned for more heartbreak and mayhem on that note.

Amazon’s Gen V will premiere on September 29. The Boys Season 4 release date is staying nebulous.