Will This Be The Next ‘The Walking Dead’ Spin-Off?

AMC

Back in 2015, creator of The Walking Dead, Robert Kirkman, joked ahead of the release of its spin-off Fear the Walking Dead that more spin-offs were possible. “I’m sure that, if it does well, we’ll do The Walking Dead: China eventually,” he said. “And then The Walking Dead: SVU.”

Kirkman was more right at the time that he probably knew. The Walking Dead may have experienced some ratings erosion over the last few seasons, but it’s still the highest rated show on cable, and it’s not even close. Meanwhile, while ratings for Fear the Walking Dead may not be what AMC had hoped, it’s still the second highest rated show on the network and one of the highest rated shows on cable. So why not make more The Walking Dead spin-offs?

With Robert Kirkman hightailing it over to Amazon, the reins over The Walking Dead have been left, more or less, to Scott Gimple, promoted from showrunner of The Walking Dead to chief content officer of the entire The Walking Dead universe. He has quickly put that title to use, sending Lennie James from The Walking Dead to Fear the Walking Dead and essentially rebooting the series with several new cast members, new showrunners, and a massive time jump. It’s going to be a “much different show” when it returns in April, and instead of being a “companion” series, as it was originally envisioned, it’s expected to be more like a traditional spin-off, and the two shows may ultimately share storylines and characters.