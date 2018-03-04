Will This Be The Next ‘The Walking Dead’ Spin-Off?

Back in 2015, creator of The Walking Dead, Robert Kirkman, joked ahead of the release of its spin-off Fear the Walking Dead that more spin-offs were possible. “I’m sure that, if it does well, we’ll do The Walking Dead: China eventually,” he said. “And then The Walking Dead: SVU.”
Kirkman was more right at the time that he probably knew. The Walking Dead may have experienced some ratings erosion over the last few seasons, but it’s still the highest rated show on cable, and it’s not even close. Meanwhile, while ratings for Fear the Walking Dead may not be what AMC had hoped, it’s still the second highest rated show on the network and one of the highest rated shows on cable. So why not make more The Walking Dead spin-offs?
With Robert Kirkman hightailing it over to Amazon, the reins over The Walking Dead have been left, more or less, to Scott Gimple, promoted from showrunner of The Walking Dead to chief content officer of the entire The Walking Dead universe. He has quickly put that title to use, sending Lennie James from The Walking Dead to Fear the Walking Dead and essentially rebooting the series with several new cast members, new showrunners, and a massive time jump. It’s going to be a “much different show” when it returns in April, and instead of being a “companion” series, as it was originally envisioned, it’s expected to be more like a traditional spin-off, and the two shows may ultimately share storylines and characters.
This show really needs to end, it’s become monotonous and boring.. I no longer care for any of the characters, they’re uninteresting and flat.. The stories are unemotional compost.. No soil, and too much eggshell…
End the highest rated show on cable?
Right, because that’s the way the industry works. They should cancel all the shows that people watch, and just have reruns of “Mork and Mindy.”
Meh, I don’t care. I stopped watching in season 2. The show was just too depressing.
I just have to say the quality of the whole experience has really declined over the years. One thing,for example,was camera work on the scene in the last episode at the dump. They had a face shot of each of them as the walkers were coming at them but then they did this whole thing where they zoomed in nd backed out real quick each time. It was very “Kill Bill” which isn’t an insult it just doesn’t fit on the show,I thought it kind of cheapens it
Dustin, I’m going to keep telling you this until you quit doing it. Repeat after me: the Walking Dead is a comic book. COM. IC. BOOK. Stop trying to church it up by calling them “graphic novels.” Those are real, and they exist, but that’s not what these are. Do you call magazines books, too?
Sorry for being triggered.