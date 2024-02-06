Almost three years ago to the day, Gina Carano was fired from The Mandalorian following a series of controversial statements on social media. She’s now firing back at Disney with a lawsuit, but with an interesting and perhaps revealing twist: Her legal action is being funded by Elon Musk.

During the first two seasons of the hit Disney+ series, Carano played Cara Dune, a former shock trooper for the Rebel Alliance who befriended Mando (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu as they navigated the galaxy following the Empire’s defeat. However, during the COVID pandemic, Carano began getting increasingly political on social media. The actress railed against masking mandates, spread election fraud conspiracy theories, and engaged in transphobia and antisemitism before being released from The Mandalorian by Disney heading into Season 3.

Carano is now claiming “wrongful termination” and “discrimination” in the suit funded through X/Twitter.

Via The Hollywood Reporter:

According to the complaint, Disney and Lucasfilm harassed and defamed Carano for refusing to conform with their viewpoints on issues relating to Black Lives Matter, preferred pronouns and disproven claims of election interference. While she was allegedly fired for her cultural and religious beliefs, Carano argues that the entertainment giant turned a blind eye to her male costars, who allegedly made offensive and denigrating posts directed towards Republicans.

Carano’s lawsuit follows her Instagram tribute to the late Carl Weathers, who she starred with on The Mandalorian. Carano’s tribute made notable references to her ouster from The Mandalorian as well as insinuated that Weathers was deprived of a chance to direct episodes of Rangers of the New Republic. The series was reportedly set to be a spinoff based on Carano’s character, but it was indefinitely shelved following her firing.

You can read her tribute to Weathers below:

(Via The Hollywood Reporter)