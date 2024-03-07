It’s unfortunately common for shows to get the axe before the series reaches a satisfying conclusion, which is why it was especially frustrating to see Peacock cancel Girls5ever just before its third season. The show starred Busy Phillips, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Paula Pell, and Sara Bareilles as a former 1990s girl group who reunite after decades.

Luckily, Netflix was prepared to step in, and the upcoming season (and seasons one and two) will land on the streamer next week. And that’s not all they are looking forward to.

The girls admitted that they have talked about going on tour together, something they have never done. “I want that to happen,” Goldsberry told Variety. “We’re so ready.” Despite their show, the girls have actually only performed live once together, during a livestream event in 2021 with no audience.

Bareilles, who is already an established singer, is also on board. “I would do it in a heartbeat. Get on a tour bus with these gals. We brought that up a few times. The truth is just schedules and cost. But if that could get sorted out, it would be so much fun.” Now that they have some Netflix momentum, maybe a Girls5eva tour will be heading out on the road soon! Maybe Daisy Jones and the Six will finally get their shot, too.

Thanks to Netflix picking up the series, Phillips thinks that it will help the show reach more viewers. “It’s so smart and funny and it’s that Tina Fey brand of joke on top of joke,” Philipps says. “Meredith Scardino is one of my favorite writers of all time. I think people really love Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and I think that they’re gonna really love this too.” Much like the Girls5eva girls who got a second chance at singing, the show will get a second chance to reach a wider audience. Maybe there will be a show about their show one day. Everyone loves an underdog!

(Via Variety)