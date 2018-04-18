‘GLOW’ Gets A Season 2 Announcement With A Splashy Musical Netflix Teaser

04.18.18

Those wondering when the highly anticipated season two of GLOW would premiere have to wait no longer, because on Wednesday Netflix dropped a teaser for the upcoming season, and the girls are officially back on June 29th. The critically adored female wrestling series was picked up for a second season last August, but until now fans didn’t know when exactly it would be back.

The clip doesn’t offer anything in the way of details, but instead gives a fun, colorful, minute-and-a-half long musical number set to — what else — the song “Maniac” by Michael Sembello used in the 1983 film Flashdance. The song is featured in the famous montage sequence in which Jennifer Beals’ character trains in the warehouse.

Here, Ruth “Zoya the Destroya” Wilder and Debbie “Liberty Belle” Eagan, along with Melanie, Rhonda, Justine, Tammé, Sheila, Jenny, and the rest of the girls get done up in a locker room complete with splashy neon ’80s effects — until Sam Sylvia (Marc Maron) interrupts to tell them to knock it off and remind them that they have a show to do.

One of the (many) great things about the first season was the impressive soundtrack which managed to complement the series without overwhelming it — so at least there’s that to look forward to! Don’t forget your leg warmers.

