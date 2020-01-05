How To Watch The 2020 Golden Globes Online Tonight

Happy almost-fifth anniversary to the above image from 2015! Bill Hader, who’s nominated for his lead role in Barry, shall return to the ceremony and hopefully make the same face for the camera again … if you’d like to watch, here’s how you can do so:

The Golden Globes will air on NBC tonight (at 8:00pm EST), which means that the event will be easy to watch for anyone near an actual TV set. If you’re out of pocket or like to go digital-style, though, do you have options? Luckily, the answer is “yes,” and there are several available methods to take advantage of while Ricky Gervais hosts the live shindig for the fifth and final time.

If you’re an app person, NBC graciously offers apps for several platforms, but you’ll need to arrive with a cable subscription in hand with access to your account information, either in code or password form. Also — if you’re hoping to stream this joint live — you must be fortunate enough to be within the broadcast range of affiliates in major U.S. cities such as NYC, LA, Philadelphia, Boston, Chicago, Washington, D.C., Hartford, Dallas, Miami, San Francisco, or San Diego.

However, folks in smaller cities and some rural areas still have options. YouTube TV ($50 per month) includes live NBC streaming in most areas. If one subscribes to Hulu’s live TV service ($55 per month) or AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now, starting at $65 a month), you can probably stream the Globes live on tablets and phones (again, check if your city will stream NBC live on your plan). If you’re not already a subscriber to one of these services, you can always pop onto a free trial plan, although you might be tempted into a month-to-month membership. For anyone who’s still on the fence for cord-cutting, we have a handy guide to explain the particulars.

Even if you choose not to watch the entire Globes ceremony, we’ll still be covering the standout moments and social media trends that pop up on Sunday evening. As is usually the case, some moments might even be worth carrying over into Monday. We will also have a running winners list going throughout the evening.