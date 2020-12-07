Jeopardy! fans are sadly counting down the last days of Alex Trebek’s run as the long-running game show’s host after he died of pancreatic cancer in November at age 80. The show’s taping has resumed without Trebek, as Jeopardy! GOAT Ken Jennings is taking the duties for now.

But some eagle-eyed Internet users, or perhaps someone searching for more information about the late Trebek, noticed a nice tribute to the late Jeopardy! answer-keeper. If you search “Alex Trebek” via Google, you get search results for the now-former Jeopardy! host. But the top of the results page suggests you do something that Trebek himself would require if you were on the soundstage.

When you Google “Alex Trebek” — this is what you see. Well done, @Google. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/F3oddbMuxU — Yoni (@OriginalYoni) December 7, 2020

“Did you mean: who is Alex Trebek” the search engine asks, a nod to the fact that Jeopardy! contestants have to answer in the form of a question. The results quirk was noticed on Monday and shared on social media. And, indeed, a try at searching for Trebek did come up like this on Monday evening in a Chrome browser tab.

It’s a very simple way to pay tribute to Trebek, and it’s oddly touching that some folks working behind a billion-dollar monolith of a mega corporation would take the time to make some trivia nerds very happy.