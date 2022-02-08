Because no television show ever truly dies, Gumby is making a comeback. Fox Entertainment has purchased the rights to the decades-old rubber stretchy guy, who will be, you guessed it, getting his own revival series along with a new wave of merchandise and NFTs. The deal was announced in a press release written in a Comic-Sans font, which is certainly one way to announce a beloved children’s character becoming a non-fungible creature of the blockchain.

Via The Hollywood Reporter:

“Competition for globally recognized intellectual property is fierce. Uncovering this gem, with its built-in awareness and affinity, and bringing it to Fox, adds meaningful value and creative possibilities to the IP itself and to multiple divisions of our company,” said Fox Entertainment CEO Charlie Collier. “Fox is proud to be home to these iconic characters. Welcome one and all.”

On top of “reimagining” Gumby into both live-action and animated projects, as well as using his likeness for a new line of NFTs, Fox won’t forget the character’s roots. Classic episodes will be available on the Fox-owned Tubi streaming service, so people can relive the joy and wonder of watching the green guy go on wacky claymation adventures with his horse Pokey. They used to run on Nickelodeon all the time. Ask your older siblings.

(Via The Hollywood Reporter)