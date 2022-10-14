Guy Fieri has never been on SNL, but “Guy Fieri” has. Bobby Moynihan made multiple appearances as the Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives host during his time on the sketch show, and it’s partially thanks to a chance encounter with the real celebrity chef.

Fieri was asked about Moynihan’s impression by host Chris Wallace on the latest episode of Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace? on HBO Max. “I love Bobby. I think Bobby’s hysterical,” he replied. “Matter of fact, the first time and only time I’d made it to Saturday Night Live was actually the first night he performed. And I met him at the wrap party later that night.” Fieri was flattered by the colorful impression, and he and Moynihan are now friends. “I’ve been on his podcast. And he, matter of fact, Bobby is on the beginning of Guy’s Ultimate Game Night. You’ll see a fantastic show with him on there,” he said.

Fieri also expressed interest in hosting SNL — with one request.

“I’m still looking forward to it one of these days, I’m gonna go host SNL. And then when I do it, I want Bobby to come be, I want him to do me and then me to critique how he’s doing me.”

Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace? is available on HBO Max.