HBO

Spoilers for Game of Thrones season 8 will be found below.

Game of Thrones viewers felt conflicted following the revelation of Bran the Broken winning the game and taking a metaphorical seat on the now-melted Iron Throne. The reactions to that outcome will likely reverberate (and morph) for decades to come, but one person who isn’t surprised by the winner? That would be the Gwendoline Christie of 2017. The woman who embodied Brienne of Tarth may have never guessed that she’d end the series as head of the Kingsguard, but she did tell Extra‘s Mario Lopez that she believed Bran had a real shot at the throne. Here’s what she said in all seriousness:

“[D]on’t you think it’s going to be someone out of left-field, don’t you feel that those seem like the obvious choice? What we know about the show is that it constantly surprises you, so I’m wondering if it might be Bran. Just because we keep seeing the world from his perspective, don’t we. We keep seeing the visions.”

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau agreed with Christie in the sense that the winner would be an unexpected one, but he wasn’t on board for Bran being the answer for the realm. “The Three-Eyed Raven as the king, huh? No, no it doesn’t make sense,” he insisted. Let’s hope these two at least wagered a beer, and Christie cashed in after reading the scripts. Here’s the video clip of the segment.

And here’s how Christie greeted the reminder of her accuracy on Twitter.

(Via Extra)