It’s an exciting time for Hannibal fans. With the show now streaming on Netflix, and during a time when audiences are still predominantly stuck at home, there’s a palpable sense of renewed interest in the psycho-thriller food-porn series that was abruptly axed by NBC back in 2015 after its third season.

While fielding questions from Collider on what it would take to make a fourth season happen, Hannibal creator and showrunner Bryan Fuller spoke candidly about his efforts to jump start the show again. While revealing that the rights to the Hannibal characters is somewhat of an issue, the biggest struggle has been getting another network to bite on reviving the show. According to fuller, the cast (including stars Mads Mikkelsen and Hugh Dancy) is ready to go, so it’s just a matter of scoring that green light. However, Fuller seems particularly optimistic now that the series is streaming on Netflix, which he hopes sparks enough interest to bring the show back:

I’ve knocked on every door and rang every bell. Martha [De Laurentis] and I, every couple of years, pick up our bags and go door to door and see if anybody’s interested in revisiting. The biggest hurdle is that we were somebody else’s show. What I love about Netflix platforming the show now is there’s an opportunity for it to be seen as a Netflix show and maybe that will reconfigure their appetite, so to speak. But nobody has said anything to me, and believe me, like the nickel hooker on the red light district I am hanging out the window, waving my legs. They know I’m ready.

Of course, Hannibal fans should be aware that Fuller has been talking about his season four hopes for several years. The showrunner also has a reputation for signing onto new series only to abandon them over “creative differences.” He made an ugly exit from American Gods, and he walked away from Star Trek: Discovery before production on the first season even began. But if Hannibal is proving to be an audience draw on Netflix, which is known for giving its creators plenty of creative space, that could be just the right recipe for the long-awaited revival.

(Via Collider)