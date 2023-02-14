This is sorcery, really. You shouldn’t be able to do all these things at once. You shouldn’t be able to take valuable intellectual property and stuff it into a silly cartoon that is equal parts fun and stupid and sweet and raunchy. You shouldn’t be able to make me giggle and say “Awww” when I think about a character whose most famous previous iteration tried to poison a city and kill Batman. And yet, somehow, piled up against all of that, we have the Harley Quinn cartoon series still out here thriving. Again, sorcery.

And it gets better. The show just released a 45-minute Valentine’s Day special. Think about that one. Really ponder it for a bit. The show about a slew of supervillains went ahead and made a little one-off treat about the most romantic day of the year. And it’s delightful. Bane takes some hormones because he’s sensitive about the size of his manhood and ends up 100 feet tall and so uncontrollably horny that he starts trying to have intercourse with skyscrapers and also a 100-foot-tall version of Ted Lasso star Brett Goldstein. Clayface — a sentient blob of mud, basically — gets sliced in half and his top and bottom parts fall in love. Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy are a couple and they are out for revenge because someone destroyed their favorite Italian restaurant. Do you get it now?

Do you see what I mean?

Maybe the trailer will help.

I’m realizing now that I spoiled some things in that second paragraph. Whatever. I stand by it. The episode has been out for a few days now and the show has been so good for three seasons that you had plenty of chances. Even if you didn’t watch it yet, I promise you that the actual depiction of the things I mentioned is much better than my descriptions of them. Get in there.

And when you do, be prepared to be charmed. The episode is kind of structured like a Love, Actually-style romantic comedy, with a bunch of storylines about a bunch of couples all smashing together — literally — at the end. Harley spends the whole episode trying to give Ivy the best Valentine’s Day ever (Harley has some… issues from her time with Joker), going bigger and bigger and bigger as the runtime ticks on, with things exploding and goons dying and really just a shocking amount of violence and destruction in the name of love, only for the reveal at the end to be the damn cutest little twist you’ve ever seen. This happens shortly after a duet between a man and his own butt. I feel like that’s important to note.

But more importantly, Bane. I gave you the basic gist of his arc here, but there’s so much more going on. There are dominatrix shenanigans and magic potions and really just a lot, all tied to the thing where he’s a little sensitive about the size of his junk in relation to his massive body. As co-showrunner Justin Halpern explained to Variety in a breakdown of the whole thing…