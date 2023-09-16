Can Hasan Minhaj Win Back His Audience’s Trust?

Comedian Hasan Minhaj’s greatest infraction as a storyteller isn’t one he committed against his audience by telling a few fibs. That’s if it even counts as an infraction at all.

Nuance is required to process revelations in The New Yorker about Minhaj fabricating details in both his Homecoming King and King’s Jester Netflix specials to amplify the wow factor of some of his stories.

To be fair, most comedians are going to cut their personal revelations with filler and hyperbole to better fit their stories into certain narrative boxes and themes. Some will also play around with an audience’s assumption of who and how they are. Exaggerated personas and statements are a tool. I don’t think Sam Kinnison was always yelling in the ’90s or that Bo Burnham spent the pandemic alone and hermitesque, do you?

Doing what Minhaj did: making up a story about his daughter having to be rushed to the hospital because he and his wife thought the child had been exposed to anthrax at a time of heightened concern over death threats against him? That’s exaggeration on steroids, but is all fair in the name of art and storytelling if the goal is to land on the emotional truth of that moment (to borrow some of Minhaj’s phrasing from his interview in the New Yorker piece)? I’m not sure, but also, was that the only goal?

There’s a sad irony in that the moral of his latest special (The King’s Jester) was that Minhaj wanted to put family above clout chasing. He expressed that when we spoke at the time.

“Candidly, when my marriage was going through those really tough spots, it was a realization that I came to and that my wife and I talked about, and it was like, “What really matters here?” And I care so much more about Beena [his wife] than I do Deadline articles.”

We know now that some of those “tough spots” weren’t quite as they were presented (such as the anthrax scare), but I believe the overall sentiment. I also still love the special, again, because I am going to believe the overall theme. The thing is, it would be easy to not, and that’s because of this unforced error.

Hasan Minhaj is a truly great visual and comedic storyteller, and not just because some of his signature stories have been rooted in these fantastical things where he’s right there at the turn of history or in the crosshairs. The personal moments in King’s Jester about trying to have a kid and dealing with the polluting effects of fame are masterful, human, hilarious, and thought-provoking. But were they enough?