Who’s going to be the next permanent host of The Daily Show? Somehow it’s still unclear. On Wednesday Deadline reported the comedy news program will be back in October following the end of the WGA strike. When they do they’ll still be doing what they were doing pre-strike: having a revolving door of guest hosts, with an official replacement for Trevor Noah finally taking over in 2024. But one thing seems (allegedly) certain: That person won’t be Hasan Minhaj.

Sources tell Variety that Comedy Central is going back to the drawing board over Noah’s successor. Previously they’d been reportedly considering Minhaj, who has been one of the rising stars among the show’s army of correspondents, which he was until 2018. But after a recent New Yorker profile revealed that he’d embellished some of his routines, including one about his family being mailed a letter containing anthrax, which turned out not to be true.

Comedy Central has never confirmed that Minhaj was in the running for the gig.

Noah left The Daily Show late last year. Guest hosts since then have included Chelsea Handler, Sarah Silverman, Leslie Jones, and Al Franken, as well as contributors like Roy Wood, Jr., Jordan Klepper, and Desi Lydic, who was the last to host the show before the WGA went on strike. The names of future guest hosts has not yet been made public.

