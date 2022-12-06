Trevor Noah’s final episode as the host of The Daily Show is this Thursday, December 8th. Instead of hiring a permanent replacement to take over for Jon Stewart’s successor, the Comedy Central series is pulling a Jeopardy! and employing multiple hosts.

First up: former SNL cast member Leslie Jones, who will sit behind the Daily Show desk when the show returns from holiday break, on January 17, 2023. Vulture reports that guest hosts list also includes Sarah Silverman, Al Franken, Chelsea Handler, Wanda Sykes, D.L. Hughley, John Leguizamo, Kal Penn, Marlon Wayans, and Hasan Minhaj. As for the person who Stephen Colbert hopes gets the permanent gig, “current correspondents and contributors are set to be part of the anchor rotation as well.”

While The Daily Show has had guest hosts in the past, executive producer and showrunner Jen Flanz tells Vulture that, as far as she can remember, “This is the first time we’re really having outsiders into our house.” The nature of Noah’s relatively sudden departure is also unprecedented in the show’s history: It now faces its longest stretch ever without a permanent host.

The Daily Show isn’t expected to make a decision on a full-time host until September 2023, so there’s still time for Craig Kilborn to dust off the ol’ resume.

(Via Vulture)