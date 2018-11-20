Netflix

Spoilers ahead!

Netflix’s immensely popular horror series The Haunting of Hill House ended on an unpredictably happy note, when all four of the remaining living Crain siblings — Steven, Shirley, Luke, and Theo — all managed to escape from the house while their estranged father Hugh sacrificed himself to save his children. The series ends with a flash forward a year into the future when Luke celebrates two years of sobriety, surrounded by his family.

In the brief glimpse, it seems as if everything worked out for everyone. Steven has reunited with his wife Leigh, who is now visibly pregnant; Shirley and Kevin have also reconciled; and Theo is likewise back together with her girlfriend Trish, and the two are flashing wedding rings. All’s well that end’s well, right?

Well, maybe not.

In a recent interview with The Wrap, actor Oliver Jackson-Cohen who plays Luke, shared an ominous theory that the happy ending was not that it seemed, and that perhaps none of the Crains actually made it out of Hill House. When each of the siblings are experiencing their hallucinations in the Red Room, a small detail appears in red, “so slight you can barely even see it.” For Luke, he’s seen wearing black Converse sneakers the entire series, however in his hotel room fantasy scene with Joey, they’re red.

Checks out: