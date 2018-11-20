This ‘Haunting of Hill House’ Alternate Ending Theory Turns The Whole Series On Its Head

News & Culture Writer
11.20.18

Netflix

Spoilers ahead!

Netflix’s immensely popular horror series The Haunting of Hill House ended on an unpredictably happy note, when all four of the remaining living Crain siblings — Steven, Shirley, Luke, and Theo — all managed to escape from the house while their estranged father Hugh sacrificed himself to save his children. The series ends with a flash forward a year into the future when Luke celebrates two years of sobriety, surrounded by his family.

In the brief glimpse, it seems as if everything worked out for everyone. Steven has reunited with his wife Leigh, who is now visibly pregnant; Shirley and Kevin have also reconciled; and Theo is likewise back together with her girlfriend Trish, and the two are flashing wedding rings. All’s well that end’s well, right?

Well, maybe not.

In a recent interview with The Wrap, actor Oliver Jackson-Cohen who plays Luke, shared an ominous theory that the happy ending was not that it seemed, and that perhaps none of the Crains actually made it out of Hill House. When each of the siblings are experiencing their hallucinations in the Red Room, a small detail appears in red, “so slight you can barely even see it.” For Luke, he’s seen wearing black Converse sneakers the entire series, however in his hotel room fantasy scene with Joey, they’re red.

Checks out:

Netflix

Around The Web

TOPICS#Netflix
TAGSNETFLIXThe Haunting Of Hill House

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

11.20.18 4 hours ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

11.19.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

11.19.18 1 day ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Anderson Paak, Smashing Pumpkins, And Mumford And Sons

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Anderson Paak, Smashing Pumpkins, And Mumford And Sons

11.16.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

11.13.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

11.12.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP