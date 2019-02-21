Netflix

Despite alternate theories about The Haunting of Hill House‘s first season ending, the resolution seemed geared towards a one-off approach while adapting Shirley Jackson’s 1959 gothic horror novel. However, the binge-worthy appeal of the series certainly encouraged Netflix to vocally consider continuing with an anthologized approach, which has now turned into a reality. The streaming service announced that the series will move forward, complete with a new cast and new story. On Thursday morning, this brief teaser encouraged viewers to “listen closely” and guess where the second season will pick up.

A new Haunting is coming. Can you guess where it takes place? Listen closely… pic.twitter.com/vqzrd3z4NZ — The Haunting of Hill House (@haunting) February 21, 2019

One can hear the following rather recognizable quote: “The terrace and the whole place, the lawn and the garden beyond it, all I could see of the park, were empty with a great emptiness.” That’s from horror novella The Turn of the Screw by Henry James, and as Netflix soon confirmed as much. “You guessed it,” Netflix tweeted. “The HAUNTING OF BLY MANOR, a new chapter in the Haunting series based on the works of Henry James, is coming in 2020.”

You guessed it. The HAUNTING OF BLY MANOR, a new chapter in the Haunting series based on the works of Henry James, is coming in 2020. pic.twitter.com/nvhRBEfH2E — The Haunting of Hill House (@haunting) February 21, 2019

Variety further reports Netflix has handed a multi-year deal for further projects to series creator Mike Flanagan and executive producer Trevor Macy for an unknown number of other projects:

“Mike Flanagan and Trevor Macy are masterful at creating authentically frightening stories that leave audiences on the edge of their seats, but unable to look away,” said Cindy Holland, vice president of original content at Netflix. “We’re excited to continue our partnership with them on The Haunting series and future projects to come.”

As noted above, The Haunting Of Hill House will return to Netflix sometime in 2020.