The Witcher can be everything, as it turns out, following author Andrzej Sapkowski’s ridiculously popular book series that launched canon-divergent video games and a TV franchise. This, of course, includes Henry Cavill’s flagship series, an anime movie, The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, coming soon, and a prequel series, The Witcher: Blood Origin, in the works. We’re currently only one day away from a momentous happening, too. That would be July 9’s WitcherCon, a joint event from CD Projekt Red (the developer of The Witcher video games) and Netflix (the maker of The Witcher TV show). In the spirit of making the fandom even more excited, Cavill ditched the grumpy faces (and aired out his guns) to remind fans everywhere to tune into the festivities.

The first ever #WitcherCon is tomorrow! When the White Wolf calls, will you answer? Join us at the following link tomorrow beginning worldwide at 1pm ET: https://t.co/gPySwf7Fcj pic.twitter.com/7HWeLQvhJc — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) July 8, 2021

Admittedly, I’m rather sad that he didn’t add a trademark Geralt grunt for good measure because that’s what fans of the loner monster hunter additionally want to see. Either that or a bathtub, which is now canon, so it’s practically obligatory.

If you’d rather see Cavill formally in Geralt mode, well, there’s that happening, too.

The first ever #WitcherCon begins July 9th! 🚪 Get ready to step through the portal and join us and @WitcherNetflix for exciting news, reveals… and a few surprises! 🔥 https://t.co/yUydv0YMY0 🔥 pic.twitter.com/qiCmBd5ESt — The Witcher (@witchergame) June 25, 2021

WitcherCon will feature multiple appearances from Cavill, along with Freya Allan (Ciri) and Anya Chalrota (Yennifer), as well as showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich. Hopefully, we’ll also hear news about the mobile The Witcher: Monster Slayer game and Season 2 of the Netflix series… and maybe some fresh news about the anime movie and prequel, too? There’s so much to look forward to, in addition to dueling Geralts. For more information on the WitcherCon, visit the official website and prepare for a swashbuckling time on Friday. The YouTube- and Twitch-held event will be held exclusively online on July 9, and another stream will run on July 10.