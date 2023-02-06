Hulu just dropped its longest look yet at History of the World Part II, the long overdue sequel to the classic Mel Brooks comedy. Only this time around, the historical antics aren’t contained to just one film. History of the World Part II will be a full-fledged miniseries jam-packed with practically every single comedian you can think of. We’re talking Jack Black, Seth Rogen, Quinta Brunson, Nick Kroll, Jake Johnson, Josh Gad, and that’s barely even scratching the surface.

And yet, along with the new trailer, Hulu somehow revealed even more cast members for History of the World Part II because, again, there are a ton of funny people in this thing. Possibly even all of them:

James Adomian, Jason Alexander, Fred Armisen, Tim Bagley, Dan Bakkedahl, Travis Bennett, Sarayu Blue, Craig Cackowski, Arturo Castro, Parvesh Cheena, Margaret Cho, Andy Cohen, Andy Daly, Colton Dunn, Ayo Edebiri, Ana Fabrega, Marla Gibbs, Blake Griffin, Mitra Jouhari, Preston Lacy, Robby Hoffman, Anna Maria Horsford, Brian Huskey, Mousa Hussein Kraish, Bobby Lee, Mena Massoud, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Crystal Kung Minkoff, Finesse Mitchell, Natalie Morales, Pam Oliver, Ana Ortiz, Adam Pally, Lennon Parham, Chris Pontius, Rob Riggle, Matt Rogers, Paul Rust, Paul Scheer, Andrew Secunda, Jessica St. Clair, Carl Tart, Drew Tarver, Christopher Thornton, James Urbaniak, George Wallace, Michaela Watkins, Wee Man, Kym Whitley, Casey Wilson.

Hulu’s History of the World Part II will kick off its four-night event on March 6 with the premiere of two episodes followed by daily drops until the finale on March 9.