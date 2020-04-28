Homecoming ended on a dramatic final scene, emphasis on the word “final.” I’m not sure anyone expected the psychological thriller series to return for another season, not that we’re complaining — the Julia Roberts season was one of 2018’s best binge-watches, and the new season, this time with Janelle Monáe in the lead role, looks really good, too.

In Homecoming season two, Monáe plays Jackie, who “wakes in a rowboat adrift a lake, with no memory of how she got there — or even who she is,” according to the official plot description. “Her ensuing search for identity will lead her into the heart of the Geist Group, the unconventional wellness company behind the Homecoming Initiative.” If this turns into a crossover with Devs, I would not be surprised. But I would be delighted.

Here’s more on season two:

The second season finds Stephan James reprising his role as Walter Cruz, who is trying to build a new life following the traumas of war and the Homecoming Initiative, when he begins to realize that there’s an even more insidious version of the program underway – if only he can remember. Hong Chau returns as Audrey Temple, an anonymous underling at Geist who finds herself thrust into unexpected positions at the top of the corporate ladder. Joining the cast are Oscar-winner Chris Cooper as Leonard Geist, the company’s eccentric founder; and Emmy-winner Joan Cusack as Francine Bunda, an equally eccentric military woman.

Chris Cooper and Hong Chau? Don’t mind if I do.

Homecoming returns to Amazon Prime Video on May 22.