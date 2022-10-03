Spoilers for House of the Dragon will be found below.

The House of Targaryen is one f*cked up bunch. We see repeatedly see this with incestuous pairings and, last week, when the series’ worst character (Aegon) jerked off in a (symbolic) window and emotionally tortured his own brother with a pig. That brother (Aemond) made some antagonistic moves of his own this week, but we’re here to talk about another antagonist, Prince Daemon, who people absolutely love. And that credit goes to the writers and Matt Smith for being likable while playing a guy who’s exiled over and over again and continues to emerge and wreak havoc at court.

In Episode 7, “Driftmark,” Daemon (after one week, or maybe a decade in actual time, of being a Dad with a capital “D”) didn’t act as expected after his latest wife’s death. He killed the first wife, of course, and his second wife (Laena Velaryon) died during a complicated childbirth after hauling herself in front of her dragon (prompting a discussion of whether Targaryens are fireproof) and ordering, “Dracarys!” Well this week, Daemon has returned to fine form, at least in the eyes of viewers who can’t help but love him. He started giggling during his wife’s funeral. And that was only the beginning.

es un excelente día para ver a daemon cometer sus travesuras 🫶 pic.twitter.com/6MevWVpGpM — ᴀʀʏᴀ (@juegoofthrones) October 2, 2022

Daemon laughing at his own wife’s funeral? LMFAOOOO You can’t take this mf anywhere without him doing some outta pocket shit. #HOTD #HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/kf6ce3yO72 — Sancheezzzy ✵ (@Scoby20) October 3, 2022

daemon: so guess who is single again? and this time it was not my fault

viserys: seven hells pic.twitter.com/zBaAsIGzkC — in my rupert giles era✨ (@maryswraith) October 1, 2022

Then fans received the scene they were waiting for. Daemon and Rhaenyra finally vanquished their many years of unresolved sexual tension. They found a little love nest on the beach, and it was actually (since it had to happen) a beautifully understated scene, although not terribly visible because this franchise loves darkness too much. In other words, Princess Rhaenyra and Uncle Daemon did the deed on the same beach where his wife’s funeral was held and shortly after Ser Harwin’s death. Damn.

DAEMON AND RHAENYRA HAVING SEX WHEN LAENA AND HARWINS BODIES ARENT EVEN COLD YET #HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/lqzYpq7dGO — mani (@jasimidaisies) October 3, 2022

But Daemon attends his wife's funeral without taking his eyes off Rhaenyra.

This fucking man.#HouseOfTheDragon#HOTD pic.twitter.com/x1YitLGwfr — _.ac._ (@AndrikiC) October 3, 2022

the most unhinged thing daemon and rhaenyra did on this show is fucking IN THE SAND?? good luck with getting rid of it babes pic.twitter.com/q1creRSPSd — Vasilisa (@vasilisonka) October 3, 2022

rhaenyra’s hand of daemon’s throat as she tells him she’s no longer a child im literally going to ascend — 𝑛𝑖𝑘🌒 | hotd spoilers (@linamorozovaa) October 3, 2022

Laena’s ghost watching Daemon and Rhaenyra bang in the sand right after her funeral:#hotd #HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/strZdJK1PQ — DmenGore (@DmenGore) October 3, 2022

DAEMON AND RHAENYRA DID NOT EVEN THINK TWICE #HouseoftheDragon — J. (@Rogerthatlegend) October 3, 2022

So Daemon and Rhaenyra are living up to the Targaryen legacy #HouseOfTheDragon #DragonsYall pic.twitter.com/4LbMfh75EA — Pop Culture Watcher (@Andrea14533496) October 3, 2022

The Targaryens are gonna Targaryen.

HBO’s ‘House of the Dragon’ airs on Sunday nights at 9:00pm EST.