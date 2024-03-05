House of the Dragon is not one of the shows that got derailed by last year’s twin strikes. They film outside the U.S., partly away from jurisdiction (though that also meant they couldn’t change the scripts while shooting). What’s more, they wrapped photography before SAG-AFTRA joined the WGA on picket liens. That means that its second season isn’t on the far horizon. In fact, it’s actually due awfully soon.

Per Variety, round two of House of the Dragon is set to begin dropping on HBO in June. When in June? That’s not yet known.

What is known is that Season 2 won’t have as many episodes as Season 1. House of the Dragon kicked off with 10 episodes, introducing us to some of Daenerys Targaryen’s predictably messy ancestors. When we return for more, there will only be eight.

The Game of Thrones prequel began about 300 years prior to the events of the show that began it all, and it ended with the death of Lucerys Targaryen, which did not sit well with Emma D’Arcy’s Rhaenyra. Will Season 2 feature her launching into some grisly revenge? Will there be even more dragons? You’ll be able to find out when House of the Dragon returns in about three months.

