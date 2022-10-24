Rhaenyra Targaryen had a no good, very bad day(s) during House of the Dragon’s season one finale.

Not only did the heir to the Iron Throne lose both her father and her unborn child in quick succession, but her half-brother Aegon usurped her crown, and her son Lucerys became a midnight snack for the biggest dragon in Westeros. So, yeah, The Realm’s Delight is not having a f*cking delightful time of things right now.

And sure, Emma D’Arcy more than earned their Emmy nomination in this episode with those loaded looks to camera and the powerful figure they cut, portraying the Black Queen as both a benevolent ruler trying to achieve peace for her people and a grieving mother ready to burn it all down if it means the Hightowers will also be amongst the ashes, but if you ask HOTD fans, they’d prefer she focus on the latter.

After the chaos and heartbreak of the season one finale, Twitter is firmly in Rhaenyra’s corner — even if that means committing a few war crimes to ensure a certain One-Eyed Prince and his overbearing mother get what’s coming to them.

i support women’s rights but more importantly i support women’s wrongs and i will support her through whatever she does next season. #HouseoftheDragon #RHAENYRA pic.twitter.com/gKVP6iDuqe — autumn (@autumnrruis) October 24, 2022

she lost her daddy, her baby daddy, had a miscarriage, her son was killed, her throne usurped, everyone in king's landing betraying her WHATEVER SHE DOES NEXT SEASON IS JUSTIFIED I DON'T WANT TO HEAR A SINGLE COMPLAIN #HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/xv1sdv1Sb3 — rhaenyra targaryen's lawyer (@Targ_Nation) October 24, 2022

Me watching Rhaenyra burn down King's Landing season 2:#Houseofthedragon pic.twitter.com/QXmnUDR5Zr — Sean (@Sean_the_Sheeep) October 24, 2022

the targaryen women "i'm about to fuck y'all up" face closeup is so powerful #HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/bvdfKJo2z4 — rhaenyra targaryen's lawyer (@Targ_Nation) October 24, 2022

if rhaenyra’s not absolutely unhinged in season 2 episode 1 i’m not watching — mira 🐉 (@rhaelina) October 24, 2022

In conclusion, Rhaenyra Targaryen has never done anything wrong in her life — but if she does do something wrong, HOTD fans will support that too.