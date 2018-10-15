Did The Walking Dead Just Offer A Clue About Maggie’s Departure?

Entertainment Features
10.14.18

AMC

There is a line in this week’s episode of The Walking Dead that almost sounds like a meaningless throwaway line, but it’s a line that may very well foreshadow Maggie Rhee’s exit from the series, at least for the time being.

Most fans of The Walking Dead know that Lauren Cohan is leaving the show after a contract dispute earlier this year led to her decision to take a new gig as the co-lead in ABC’s midseason action-drama Whiskey Cavalier. However, Maggie is not expected to die on The Walking Dead. Her exit is open ended, meaning that though she will only appear in episodes in the front half of season 9, she may return in season 10. In fact, showrunner Angela Kang is planning with her return in mind.

So, how does Maggie leave the show without being killed off? It’s not like there’s a place to hide? She is the leader of The Hilltop, after all.

On the other hand, Hilltoppers do not always agree with her decisions, the job has occasionally frustrated her, and after the upcoming death of Rick Grimes, maybe Maggie will want a break from The Hilltop. But where could she go?

Around The Web

TOPICS#The Walking Dead
TAGSThe Walking Dead

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kurt Vile, St. Vincent, And Quavo

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kurt Vile, St. Vincent, And Quavo

10.12.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

10.09.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

10.08.18 7 days ago
All Of The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Pop Music From This Week

10.05.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Phosphorescent, Cat Power, And Lady Gaga

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Phosphorescent, Cat Power, And Lady Gaga

10.05.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

10.02.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP