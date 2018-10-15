Did The Walking Dead Just Offer A Clue About Maggie’s Departure?

AMC

There is a line in this week’s episode of The Walking Dead that almost sounds like a meaningless throwaway line, but it’s a line that may very well foreshadow Maggie Rhee’s exit from the series, at least for the time being.

Most fans of The Walking Dead know that Lauren Cohan is leaving the show after a contract dispute earlier this year led to her decision to take a new gig as the co-lead in ABC’s midseason action-drama Whiskey Cavalier. However, Maggie is not expected to die on The Walking Dead. Her exit is open ended, meaning that though she will only appear in episodes in the front half of season 9, she may return in season 10. In fact, showrunner Angela Kang is planning with her return in mind.

So, how does Maggie leave the show without being killed off? It’s not like there’s a place to hide? She is the leader of The Hilltop, after all.

On the other hand, Hilltoppers do not always agree with her decisions, the job has occasionally frustrated her, and after the upcoming death of Rick Grimes, maybe Maggie will want a break from The Hilltop. But where could she go?