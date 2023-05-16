How Did Kendall Find Out About Shiv And Mattson In ‘Succession?’

Warning: Succession spoilers ahead.

It was a tough loss for the Shiv fans on the latest episode of Succession. Sure, she’s been dealing with some of her own real stuff, but she’s also been in cahoots with the suddenly well-dressed enemy and his golden bomber jacket.

Throughout the season, Shiv had been secretly working with Matsson and his weird little jokes to keep the sale going in order to land herself a higher position at the forthcoming media conglomerate. Shiv was hesitant to declare Mencken the winning candidate because if Mencken wins, the deal goes away. You could see her realization in her eyes at the moment when her reality came crashing down on her as Kendall finds out about her and Matsson. But how did that man, who clearly has his own stuff going on, realize what was happening?

After Shiv lied about calling Nate, Kendall asked her what they talked about. She stumbled a bit before Kendall decided to take matters into his own hands and give him a call, where it was revealed that Nate and Shiv never spoke. After this moment, Kendall goes to Greg, and that’s when Shiv knows it’s really over for her, because Greg is the last person you want in your business.

Her brothers then proceed to mock her and her questionable choices by making fun of her stutter, which is how you know the sibling fight has taken a turn for the worse. It will be hard to see her get out of this one.

On the bright side, we had one positive sibling interaction that we can live off of for the time being!

HBO’s Succession airs on Sundays at 9:00pm EST.