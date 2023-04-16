How Many Episodes Are In ‘Barry’ Season 4?

We’re just hours away from the return of Barry, Bill Hader and Alec Berg’s brilliantly nuanced dramedy about a hit man (Hader) attempting to give up his life of homicide-for-hire in order to pursue an acting career. The HBO series’ fourth and final season will kick off at 10 p.m. on Sunday, April 16, right after the newest episode of Succession. And it will be bittersweet — both for Hader and fans who have come to regard Barry as one of the smartest and most surprising shows on television right now.

From the trailers and teasers we’ve seen so far, we know that Barry is in jail and being forced to confront the full weight of his killer past. But just how much longer do we have with our kinda lovable hit man? If you’ve been paying attention to the first three seasons, you probably know the answer. Hader and Berg like to keep their seasons short and sweet at just eight episodes per go. Which is exactly what we can expect from the newest, and last season of the show.

While saying goodbye to the character will be difficult for all those who have come to know him, Hader himself thinks it was clear that there was only so much farther the story could go. “I think as you’re outlining it, you kinda realize it naturally wants to end here,” Hader tells UPROXX. “The cat’s out of the bag, so it feels like the ball’s rolling downhill, story-wise.”

“There was never a moment of, ‘Oh gosh, if this happened, then maybe we can keep the story going,’” Hader continued. “You could have entertained some things to keep a show going, like if it shifted and it becomes a totally different thing. More of a fugitive-type show or a guy-in-prison-type show. But that never was really interesting to me. The characters kinda dictate where it goes.”

New episodes of Barry will air each week on HBO at 10 p.m. EST on Sundays.