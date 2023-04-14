When Does ‘Barry’ Season 4 Come Out?

When the premise for Barry was first announced, the idea of a professional hit man looking to go straight felt a little stale. But in the hands of Bill Hader and Alec Berg, it turned into anything but. In fact, some would say the series is downright revolutionary.

When we last left Barry Berkman/Barry Block (Hader), the professional killer/aspiring actor’s world was crashing down all around him — somewhat literally. While he’s ready to flee Los Angeles with his girlfriend Sally (Sarah Goldberg) in tow, he gets waylaid by the police. (Hey, it happens!)

Now Barry is returning for a fourth and final season, and will deal with the fallout of his arrest. So just when will that happen?

Barry will make its triumphant return to HBO on Sunday, April 16, airing just after Succession. Like the previous three seasons of the series, it will run for eight episodes, putting its last-ever episode on May 28. Just as fans are sad to see Barry’s story end, so is Hader.

“It’s been an amazing journey making this show, and it’s bittersweet that the story has come to its natural conclusion,” Hader said in a statement.

New episodes of Barry will air each week at 10 p.m. EST on Sundays.