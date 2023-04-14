Bill Hader Barry S4
HBO
TV

When Does ‘Barry’ Season 4 Come Out?

When the premise for Barry was first announced, the idea of a professional hit man looking to go straight felt a little stale. But in the hands of Bill Hader and Alec Berg, it turned into anything but. In fact, some would say the series is downright revolutionary.

When we last left Barry Berkman/Barry Block (Hader), the professional killer/aspiring actor’s world was crashing down all around him — somewhat literally. While he’s ready to flee Los Angeles with his girlfriend Sally (Sarah Goldberg) in tow, he gets waylaid by the police. (Hey, it happens!)

Now Barry is returning for a fourth and final season, and will deal with the fallout of his arrest. So just when will that happen?

Barry will make its triumphant return to HBO on Sunday, April 16, airing just after Succession. Like the previous three seasons of the series, it will run for eight episodes, putting its last-ever episode on May 28. Just as fans are sad to see Barry’s story end, so is Hader.

“It’s been an amazing journey making this show, and it’s bittersweet that the story has come to its natural conclusion,” Hader said in a statement.

New episodes of Barry will air each week at 10 p.m. EST on Sundays.

Listen To This
Davido Proves That He’s Worthy Of A Crown In Any Era On The Conquering ‘Timeless’
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
×