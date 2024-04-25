How Many Episodes Are In ‘Knuckles’ Season 1?

Knuckles is not just a stubborn little red version of everyone’s favorite hedgehog, he’s also a very talented actor. So talented that he stole the show from his pal Sonic and somehow landed his own series on Paramount+.

The infamous echidna leads the limited series Knuckles , which takes place in between Sonic The Hedgehog 2 and the upcoming Sonic The Hedgehog 3, which hits theaters this December. Idris Elba returns to voice the iconic character who was first introduced in the 1994 video.

The limited series will consist of six episodes, all of which will premiere on Paramount+ on Friday, April 26, at 12:00 a.m. PT / 3:00 a.m. ET.

Elba calls playing the little guy a “real honor” because he was able to make his voice unique. “We were playing Sonic in the early nineties, and we came across Knuckles,” Elba recently told Ebony. “It felt like a real honor to me to be up to have this opportunity to put a voice to him. By the way, I didn’t know what he sounded like. I got a chance to create his voice.” Luckily Elba has the best speaking voice in Hollywood.

Here is the official synopsis for the series:

The new live-action event series follows Knuckles (Idris Elba) on a hilarious and action-packed journey of self-discovery as he agrees to train Wade (Adam Pally) as his protégé and teach him the ways of the Echidna warrior. The series takes place between the films SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 2 and SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 3.

Check out the trailer below: