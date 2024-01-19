True Detective Season 4 Jodie Foster
HBO
TV

How Many Episodes Are In ‘True Detective’ Season 4?

This week saw the premiere of True Detective: Night Country, which is already racking up rave reviews thanks to a lead performance from Jodie Foster as she and Kali Reis solve a gruesome murder in Alaska.

Night Country is the fourth season of the HBO detective show that first burst onto the scene with the dynamite pairing of Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson. The anthology series has unveiled a new mystery and a new pair of detectives with each installment, and Night Country is being regarded as the best entry since season one. However, this time around, the show is doing things a bit differently starting with the episode count.

Unlike previous entries, Night Country will only have six episodes. It’s also the first season to not feature the involvement of series creator Nic Pizzolatto. Instead, Issa Lopez has taken the reins and infused True Detective with a new energy that’s already going over well with viewers and critics.

Here’s the official synopsis:

When the long winter night falls in Ennis, Alaska, the eight men who operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanish without a trace. To solve the case, Detectives Liz Danvers (Jodie Foster) and Evangeline Navarro (Kali Reis) will have to confront the darkness they carry in themselves, and dig into the haunted truths that lie buried under the eternal ice.

True Detective: Night Country airs new episodes Sundays on HBO.

Listen To This
Glass Beach Spent A Half Decade Making 2024’s First Essential Album — Now Comes The Hard Part
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2024
by: Uproxx authors and
All The New Albums Coming Out In January 2024
by: Uproxx authors
×