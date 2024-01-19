How Many Episodes Are In ‘True Detective’ Season 4?

This week saw the premiere of True Detective: Night Country, which is already racking up rave reviews thanks to a lead performance from Jodie Foster as she and Kali Reis solve a gruesome murder in Alaska.

Night Country is the fourth season of the HBO detective show that first burst onto the scene with the dynamite pairing of Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson. The anthology series has unveiled a new mystery and a new pair of detectives with each installment, and Night Country is being regarded as the best entry since season one. However, this time around, the show is doing things a bit differently starting with the episode count.

Unlike previous entries, Night Country will only have six episodes. It’s also the first season to not feature the involvement of series creator Nic Pizzolatto. Instead, Issa Lopez has taken the reins and infused True Detective with a new energy that’s already going over well with viewers and critics.

Here’s the official synopsis:

When the long winter night falls in Ennis, Alaska, the eight men who operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanish without a trace. To solve the case, Detectives Liz Danvers (Jodie Foster) and Evangeline Navarro (Kali Reis) will have to confront the darkness they carry in themselves, and dig into the haunted truths that lie buried under the eternal ice.

True Detective: Night Country airs new episodes Sundays on HBO.