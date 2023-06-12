How Many Episodes Are In ‘The Eric Andre Show’ Season 6?

The Eric Andre Show recently began Season 6 with a chaotic bang. The host referred to Jon Hamm as “the white Idris Elba,” which seems like a logical progression in a season where Diplo gets kicked in the nuts. In other words, expect mayhem and nothing else, but how much of this particular brand will we receive this season?

Eight full episodes. That’s not nearly enough for Eric Andre devotees, but it’s better than nothing, obviously, and rest assured that there’s plenty of pranking packed into those episodes. Andre recently told Rolling Stone that this season resulted in a record number of Jersey cops being summoned than any other season of the show:

“The very first prank we shot in New York/New Jersey we had more New Jersey cops called on us than [at any point in] the entire history of the show. We informed the police department and worked with them beforehand, but this department was so unorganized and corrupt that I almost got shot. It was a bit where I was beating the shit out of a fake cop that looked real. Well, maybe not beating the shit out of him, but he was passed out and I was shoving donuts in his mouth. They almost shut down the whole production.”

From there, Andre still had another 40 pranks left to shoot for the season, which did not bode well, but somehow, he got it all done. This season will feature the befuddled faces of many celebrities including Natasha Lyonne, Blac Chyna, Raven-Symoné, Diplo, and Cypress Hill. Let the outrage begin.

