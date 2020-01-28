Jordan Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions keeps churning out the hits (both in terms of audience enthusiasm and awards reception) full of sharp sociocultural commentary, and it’s safe to assume that any endeavor revolving around a ragtag group of Nazi killers will be met with success. If that group is trained by Al Pacino, all the better, so it’s no wonder that the Hunters TV series is doing well on the highly anticipated front. This Super Bowl spot, which begins with an “all-American barbecue,” should pull in even more eyeballs, as will the dismayed Nazi whose party has been ruined. Too bad!

“The time to act is now,” declares Pacino’s Meyer Offerman character. Together with Logan Lerman’s Jonah Heidelbaum, they’ll set out to halt the Fourth Reich, who are conspiring to take over 1977 New York City with a number of high-ranking Nazi officials already in place. The show promises to be pretty bloody, and that’s a necessary means to end a planned attempt at an all-new genocide.

Hunters (which also stars Jerrika Hinton, Josh Radnor, Kate Mulvany, Tiffany Boone, Greg Austin, Louis Ozawa, Carol Kane, Saul Rubinek, Dylan Baker and Lena Olin) arrives on Amazon Prime on February 21. Here’s a badass looking poster as well.