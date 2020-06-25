Jennifer Aniston stars in The Morning Show. Lisa Kudrow is on Space Force (and The Comeback is an eternally underrated classic). Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, and Matt LeBlanc have all had their own shows, ranging from the good (Cougar Town) to the bad (Mr. Sunshine) to the Joey (Joey). Of the Central Perk gang, David Schwimmer has probably had the least exciting post-Friends career, although his 30 Rock episode is a classic and it was fun when he said “Juice” a lot on American Crime Story. But now he’s starring in a new show for NBCUniversal’s upcoming streaming service, Peacock.

Intelligence is a workplace comedy “set in the UK’s Government Communications Headquarters — a kind of weedier, geekier, more bureaucratic version of MI5 and MI6, where they tackle international and domestic Cyber Crime from a desktop. When a pompous maverick NSA agent Jerry Bernstein (Schwimmer) comes over from the U.S. to join the team, he enlists an inept and tactless computer analyst Joseph (Nick Mohammed) in a power grab that threatens to disrupt the team’s ability to combat cyber terrorism,” according to Peacock (it’s fun to say “according to Peacock”).

Intelligence, which was also created by Mohammed, debuts on July 15 on Peacock. You can watch the first trailer above.