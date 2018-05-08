AMC

The third-season finale of Fear the Walking Dead ended with an explosion at the Gonzalez dam in Mexico, leaving the lives of Strand, Madison, Nick, Alycia, and Daniel hanging in the balance.

When the fourth season picked up, however, most of those characters found themselves in Texas, years after the dam explosion. Aside from a few snippets of the dam explosion from Nick’s memory, the series hasn’t explained what happened, how they survived the explosion or the whereabouts of Daniel, the one series regular on that dam who hasn’t made an appearance this season.

Most viewers assumed that Daniel never made it out of Mexico alive, that he’s under the rubble of that dam or his zombified body is floating in a large body of water. In fact, the actor who plays Daniel Salazar (Rubén Blades) has not appeared in the show’s title credits, either, leaving most to assume the worst.

Those assumptions are wrong. According to Fear co-showrunner Andrew Chambliss, Daniel is not only still alive, but he may resurface at some point.