Jack Black in The White Lotus makes almost too much sense. The actor has a history with creator Mike White, who wrote and co-starred in School of Rock. Also, they both have colors for last names. Something to think about. But alas, Black denied that he’ll be in the next season of the HBO series.

“I’ll deny because that’s easy to tell the truth,” he told Vanity Fair. “I have to throw ice water on that sweet, sweet theory.”

The only confirmed cast member for season three is Natasha Rothwell, who played spa manager Belinda Lindsey in the show’s first season. Otherwise, it’s all speculation, so there’s still hope that the Muppets will visit Thailand.

Black also talked about his Tenacious D bandmate Kyle Gass being in the holiday classic Elf. “Kyle always reminds me that he’s got the biggest holiday movie,” he said. “He’s able to lord it over me — his residual checks continue to roll in for Elf.” Black’s filmography also includes a Christmas movie, The Holiday, and he’s waiting for writer and director Nancy Meyers to make a sequel. “Once in a while, I slide into Nancy Meyers’s DMs and say, ‘Holiday 2: Electric Boogaloo. Anyone with me?’” he joked.

As long as Kate Winslet gets to beat one of Tom Cruise’s records, I bet she’s down.

