Is Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Lawmen: Bass Reeves’ Connected To ‘Yellowstone’ Or ‘1883’?

The latest Western series to hit America’s eyeballs is Lawmen: Bass Reeves which follows the thrilling life of Bass Reeves. And it wouldn’t be a Taylor Sheridan-produced show without some fancy cowboy hats.

Lawmen tells the story of Bass Reeves, one of the first Black U.S. Marshals, and his various internal and external struggles with the career. The show stars David Oyelowo as the title character, alongside Donald Sutherland, Dennis Quaid, Forrest Goodluck, Barry Pepper, Grantham Coleman, Demi Singleton, and Lauren E. Banks. Here is the official synopsis:

From executive producers Taylor Sheridan and David Oyelowo comes the untold story of the most legendary lawman in the Old West: Bass Reeves. Lawmen: Bass Reeves follows the journey of Reeves (Oyelowo) and his rise from enslavement to law enforcement as the first Black U.S. Marshal west of the Mississippi. Despite arresting over 3,000 outlaws during the course of his career, the weight of the badge was heavy, and he wrestled with its moral and spiritual cost to his beloved family.

While the series is executive-produced by Sheridan, the connections to his other shows stop there. Lawmen creator and showrunner Chad Feehan recently revealed that there was a plan to connect the storyline to other Sheridan shows like 1883, but it didn’t pan out.

“There was conversations about a tie into 1883 before I was hired, and when I was hired I was given the freedom to craft the most compelling story that I could alongside the other writers,” Feehan recently told TV Insider. “I was given the opportunity, if there was a place to tie it to 1883, that was OK, but there was no obligation to do so. And so, we landed where we landed, which was our story takes place from roughly 1862 to 1877. And Bass primarily operates in [Native American] territory, which is modern-day Oklahoma and Fort Smith, Arkansas. And so it didn’t feel natural or organic to bring in any of the 1883 characters to the story.”

Even though the story isn’t set in the same timeline, maybe Sam Elliot can make a quick appearance in the second season…if there is one.

Lawmen: Bass Reeves is streaming on Paramount+.

