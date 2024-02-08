Is ‘The Big Bang Theory’ Getting Another Spinoff Series?

One The Big Bang Theory spinoff is coming to an end soon, but at least two more are sprouting in its place.

Following seven seasons of its nerdy title character constantly getting dunked in toilets by various bullies (I assume), CBS’ Young Sheldon will wrap up in May. The Big Bang Theory is too popular and too valuable a property to lie dormant for too long, so more spinoffs are inevitable — including a spinoff of a spinoff and another that will premiere on Max. The premise of the latter series is being kept a secret, to the point where even Kunal Nayyar, who played Raj on The Big Bang Theory, doesn’t know what it’s about.

“I have not heard anything about this other than what the media has spun out,” he told TVLine. “I’m not entirely sure what it’s about.” As for whether Nayyar would be interested in reprising his role, he replied, “To be honest, it feels a little too soon. Can you do a [revival] only four years after your show ends? That’s not a reunion show; that’s just another season.” However, “if [the spinoff] were to happen,” he added, “we’ll see what the universe says.”

The universe says: all future Big Bang Theory shows need “secret sauce.”

(Via TVLine)