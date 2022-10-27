For a while there, I completely forgot about the existence of actor and director John Krasinski. But he’s back in my brain this week thanks to a disturbing puppet and the new trailer for season three of his Amazon Prime series, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, in which he plays, you guessed it, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan. The series, based on Clancy’s political thriller novels, premiered its first season in 2018 and its second season in 2019.

Here’s the series synopsis, from Prime:

When CIA analyst Jack Ryan stumbles upon a suspicious series of bank transfers his search for answers pulls him from the safety of his desk job and catapults him into a deadly game of cat and mouse throughout Europe and the Middle East, with a rising terrorist figurehead preparing for a massive attack against the US and her allies.

The second season took Jack to Venezuela, where he discovered an elaborate conspiracy. In the third season, he’ll be in Rome, working as a CIA case officer. There, he discovers a plan to restore the Soviet Empire. Juicy!

Jack Ryan stars, of course, Krasinski as Jack Ryan along with Wendell Pierce and Michael Kelly. Joining the cast in season three include Betty Gabriel and the Michael Peña, who will also appear as Ding Chavez in the fourth and final season. A spin-off starring Peña is currently in the development phase.

The third season of Jack Ryan arrives on Amazon on December 21, which either means you’ll have something to talk about over the holidays, or you will be prepared for what your Tom Clancy-obsessed uncle will be talking about over the holidays. If you are the Tom Clancy-obsessed uncle who has been waiting three years for this, congratulations and happy holidays!