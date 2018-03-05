AMC

One of the most fascinating developments in this week’s episode of The Walking Dead, “The Lost and the Plunderers,” is what has happened with Jadis. She’s officially a wildcard, a woman with no allegiances and what looks like a major bone to pick with both sides of the All Out War. She is no longer a free agent, nor is she a gun for hire. Now, she’s potentially the most dangerous threat to both Negan and Rick.

How did it happen?

After allying with Rick, she double-crossed Alexandria and sided with Negan, culminating in the massive shoot-out at the end of the seventh season. However, she rejoined Rick’s alliance in the seventh season midseason finale in an effort to overthrow the Saviors. That effort failed, which elicited a call from Simon, who — on orders from Negan — sought to get them back in line by killing off one of the Garbage People.

Simon, frustrated with the All Out War and exhausted with efforts to keep the various alliances in line, quickly turned on Jadis when she didn’t offer up the requisite amount of remorse. Instead of killing one Garbage Person as directed by Negan, Simon went rogue. He took out the entire community, save for Jadis.