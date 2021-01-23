Things were already plenty weird for MyPillow founder and spokesperson Mike Lindell. A ride-or-die Trump supporter, he’d not only spread lies involving election fraud, he even went to the White House during his final days, ready to pitch the idea of martial law. Then there was this: Last week a rumor spread that he’d been involved in a secret relationship with 30 Rock actress Jane Krakowski. Lindell denied the rumor, even threatening a lawsuit. Now Krakowski has denied it, too, though she took a slightly more lighthearted path.

A rep for the actress reached out to People with a jokey response to the Mad Libs-y rumor. “Jane has never met Mr. Lindell. She is not and has never been in any relationship with him, romantic or otherwise,” the rep said. “She is, however, in full-fledged relationships with Brad Pitt, Regé-Jean Page and Kermit the Frog and welcomes any and all coverage on those.”

So there you have it. Of course, being romantically linked to a famous actress is the least of Lindell’s problems right now. Not only is his favorite president out of a job and, almost certainly, both economically and legally doomed, he may also be the target of a massive lawsuit from Dominion voting machines, who were the target of some of his election fraud lies. What’s more, his pricey pillows have been dropped by Bed, Beth and Beyond. Krakowski, meanwhile, seems to be doing just fine.

