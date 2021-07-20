A Jason Momoa Rock-Climbing Competition Series Is A Go At HBO Max

Jason Momoa’s a busy dude, to say the very least. He’s got a Netflix film coming soon, his Apple TV+ show is gearing up for Season 2, and of course, he’s still Arthur Curry. The Justice League star recently bid farewell to his dark locks (which will soon be blonde) while preparing for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom filming to begin this week. And he’s got more on the way in the Warner Bros.-tangential universe because Momoa will be bringing us a rock-climbing competition series (The Climb) for HBO Max.

There’s no word on exactly how much climbing that we’ll see the outdoorsy Momoa doing (while he also operates behind the scenes through his On the Roam production company, which is teaming with the executive-producing Intellectual Property Corporation), but rest assured that the man is excited. In a press release, he declared, “It’s a dream come true to create a show with one of my idols, my good friend, and legendary climber Chris Sharma.” Momoa added that rock climbing is his “favorite sport,” which suggests that he shall participate at least a smidge. Here’s the series’ logline:

The Climb is a visually-arresting and life-changing adventure that represents the foundations of rock climbing and the exploration of the human spirit. In this all-encompassing competition, amateur climbers are put through a rigorous series of mental and physical challenges, utilizing the most intimidating ascents in the world to crown the world’s best amateur climber.

On the HBO Max front, Executive VP of Non-Fiction and Live-Action Family Programming Jennifer O’Connell describes this show as taking a “cinematic approach to a physical competition show.” Also, the obstacle courses will provided by Mother Nature herself. There’s no anticipated release date yet for The Climb, but audiences will surely be ready to tune in when that happens.