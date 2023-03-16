There has been a lot of talk regarding the upcoming season of Ted Lasso, and if it will be the final time fans get to see their favorite non-American football team eat biscuits and believe in themselves. The core crew seems to be playfully ambiguous when it comes to their next season, but that doesn’t stop interviewers from asking about it!

Jason Sudeikis, Brendan Hunt, and Hannah Waddingham appeared on The Today Show to discuss the new season with superfans Hoda and Jenna, who pressed for any sort of season four updates. “I mean, I don’t know,” Sudeikis said.

“We haven’t thought about this at all,” Coach Beard himself, Brendan Hunt, said, jokingly stammering. “I was wondering if this was going to come up! I guess we…I don’t know.” The rest of the crew has remained equally tight-lipped about the ordeal, with some having more fun with it than others. Sudeikis added, “We have got to come up with a clever answer for this.”

Waddingham, who plays AFC Richmond owner Rebecca, chimed in: “All of those deaths, how are we going to come back from that?” Waddingham joked, referring to the little rumor that the cast has been spewing over the past week which involved half of the characters dying in season three. That probably won’t happen.

It quickly became clear that the trio would not give away any details, so Jenna asked which character would be best suited for their own spinoff. This was answered, again, with a joke.

“I think Roy’s niece Phoebe,” Hunt said, referring to Roy Kent’s bad-breathed six-year-old niece. “And Mae. And together they fight crime in Cornwall,” he added referring to the nice old bartender at Ted’s favorite pub. You will never get a straight answer out of this cast.

(Via Today)